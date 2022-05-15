UAE embarks on new path ‘full of achievements, hopes’: FM Sheikh Abdullah

The United Arab Emirates is embarking on a new path “full of achievements and hopes” under the new leadership of the new President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, said the Gulf country’s foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.

The foreign minister congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his appointment in a tweet on Saturday which read: “Nations are built and flourished by the hands of men… My brother, my leader, my master, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of UAE... My guardian, we pledge allegiance to you and pledge to listen and obey completely.

“Under your leadership, we embark on a new historical path full of achievements and hopes,” he added.

On Saturday, the UAE’s Federal Supreme Council elected Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as President of the UAE, making him the country’s third-ever president.

His succession comes after the late President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passed away on May 13.

The UAE has been observing a 40-day mourning period which began on Friday to mark the second president’s death.

تبنى الأوطان و تزدهر بسواعد الرجال..أخي و قائدي و سيدي صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد رئيس الدولة🇦🇪..

ولي امري نبايعك و نعاهدك على السمع و الطاعة الكاملة ..

بقيادتك ننطلق في مسيرة تاريخية جديدة عامرة بالإنجازات و الآمال .. — عبدالله بن زايد (@ABZayed) May 14, 2022

