Saudi Arabia’s King Salman leaves hospital: Royal court

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz left the hospital on Sunday after conducting medical examinations and successfully completing the treatment plan and recovery period of his colonoscopy, the royal court said.

King Salman had undergone a colonoscopy procedure at the King Faisal specialist hospital in Jeddah last Sunday, and the royal court said the results were fine.

The doctors had decided the King should stay at the hospital to rest for a period of time.

“[The King] expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to his sons and daughters, the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their generous sentiments and prayers,” state news agency SPA reported.

He also expressed his appreciation to all the regional and international leaders who sent him well wishes, SPA added.

King Salman, 86, underwent surgery in 2020 to remove his gallbladder and doctors replaced the battery of his heart pacemaker in March.

