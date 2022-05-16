Saudi Crown Prince leaves for UAE to offer condolences on Sheikh Khalifa’s death

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman left for the UAE to offer condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed upon the directive of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the royal court said on Monday.

Sheikh Khalifa, the late president of the UAE, died on Friday at the age of 73. The country’s ministry of presidential affairs announced a forty-day state of mourning.

Advertisement

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, was elected president of the UAE on Saturday after the Federal Supreme Council.

Sheikh Mohammed received on Sunday a delegation of Saudi Princes who offered condolences on the death of late Sheikh Khalifa.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The delegation included: Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prince Mansour bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Prince Dr. Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prince Bandar bin Muqrin bin Abdulaziz, and Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Minister of Defense.

The princes also congratulated Sheikh Mohammed on his election as the UAE president, wishing him every success, state news agency SPA reported.

Read more:

UAE President receives delegation of Saudi Princes offering condolences in Abu Dhabi

VP Harris to lead US delegation to UAE to pay respects for death of Sheikh Khalifa