Watch: UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed welcomes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

UAE’s President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed welcomed Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who arrived in Abu Dhabi to offer condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Monday.

The Crown Prince’s visit was upon the directive of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the royal court said.

Sheikh Khalifa, the late president of the UAE, died on Friday at the age of 73. The country’s ministry of presidential affairs announced a forty-day state of mourning.

Sheikh Mohammed, was elected president of the UAE on Saturday after the Federal Supreme Council.

