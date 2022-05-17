Emirates’ recruiters to go on global tour for mass cabin crew recruitment drive

Gulf carrier Emirates Airline has announced plans to go on a worldwide tour to attract and recruit cabin crew as it seeks to bolster its workforce.

It follows an announcement in October by the airline, when it unveiled plans to boost its operational workforce by more than 6,000 staff.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A statement by the airline said at the time that “additional pilots, cabin crew, engineering specialists and ground staff will be needed to support the airline’s ramp-up of operations across its global network in response to the sooner-than-expected surge in customer demand.”

On Tuesday, the airline said in a statement that the airline’s recruiters will be focusing on meeting and hiring candidates in 30 cities from now until the end of June.

In this latest drive, Emirates’ teams will travel from Australia to the UK, and dozens of European cities in between, as well as Cairo, Algiers, Tunis and Bahrain.

Abdulaziz Al Ali, Emirates Group’s Executive Vice President for Human Resources said: “There’s no more exciting airline than Emirates for anyone interested in a flying career, and we’ve received tremendous interest since we began our recruitment drive for cabin crew in November.

“While parts of the application process are done online, we always make the effort to meet our candidates in person whenever we can, and that is why our Talent Acquisition team is doing a whirlwind 30-city tour over the next 6 weeks to assess prospective candidates.”

Emirates’ global cabin crew team represent 160 nationalities, reflecting its international operations in over 130 cities on six continents.

All Emirates crew are based in Dubai.

Interested candidates can read more about the Emirates cabin crew role, and apply online at: https://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/

Read more:

Emirates to recruit 6,000 operational staff over next six months

Dubai’s Emirates to hire 3,000 cabin crew a year after COVID-19 forced layoffs

Dubai airport sees faster recovery in passenger demand: CEO