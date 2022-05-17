Saudi surgical team announces death of one of separated Yemeni conjoined twins

The Saudi surgical team behind the operation to separate conjoined twins from Yemen has announced the death of one of the twins on the second day of the surgery, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported late Monday.

One of the twins died as a result of a severe drop in blood circulation and heart failure, despite the full medical care provided to him.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The surgical team cited great difficulties and challenges during the separation process, SPA reported, but added that the condition of the other twin is stable although he is still under observation in the Intensive Care Department of King Abdullah Specialist Pediatric Hospital in King Abudlaziz Medical City in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Around 24 doctors carried out a “four phase surgery” to separate the twins, Yussef and Yassin, who were “conjoined in several organs,” according to SPA.

“The medical team extended its deepest condolences to the parents of the twins, asking Allah Almighty to grant them patience and solace,” SPA stated.

Saudi Arabia regularly performs surgeries to separate conjoined twins from Yemen.

Last week, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman ordered that another set of conjoined twin girls from Yemen, Mawaddah and Rahmah, be transferred to Riyadh for “medical examinations” and to “check on the possibility” of separation, SPA reported.

In July 2021, Saudi doctors also operated on a Yemeni baby to separate her from her parasitic twin, making it their fiftieth successful operation on conjoined twins.

Read more:

Saudi doctors separate conjoined twins from war-torn Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman orders transfer of Yemeni conjoined twins to Riyadh

Egyptian Siamese twins arrive in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh for possible surgery