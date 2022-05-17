UAE spent $10 billion in maritime, energy development projects under Sheikh Khalifa

The United Arab Emirates spent around $10 billion in energy, infrastructure and maritime development projects under the rule of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the official Emirates news agency WAM reported on Monday.

The UAE accomplished many achievements under the late Sheikh Khalifa, including being ranked among the top 10 globally in 20 key indicators of global competitiveness in the energy and infrastructure sectors last year, WAM reported.

Energy and Infrastructure

The country’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure focused on implementing nationwide projects worth over $10 billion (AED 40 billion), including over 3,000 buildings. Under his rule, 230 public schools were established, a world-class network of hospitals were developed along with 32 federal government health facilities. To help boost the fishing sector, the late Sheikh also established over 24 fishing ports.

The energy ministry achieved considerable progress in terms of the country's transport network, with the total length of federal roads reaching over 900 kilometers with the completion of more than 140 projects. In addition, the total length of traffic lanes on federal roads reached 4,300 kilometers over the past 18 years.

It also developed the country’s water facilities by constructing over 106 dams, increasing the UAE’s capacity for dams and reservoirs to more than 200 million cubic meters.

Maritime

Announced last year at the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) assembly in London, the UAE was also recently re-elected to the Council of the IMO in the Category B membership for the third time.

The country continues to play an active role in strengthening its maritime sector and contributing to the growth of the global maritime and logistics industry.

The country’s competencies in several indices have helped it gain the status of becoming a key maritime hub. The sector’s contribution to the country’s GDP is around $24.5 billion (AED 90 billion) annually.

The UAE has been a frontrunner in several global competitiveness indicators in the maritime sector. The country was ranked third in transport services trade and Bunker Supply Index. It ranked fifth as a key competitive maritime hub and 13th globally in Port Performance and Efficiency Index, WAM reported.

With over 27,000 maritime companies in the UAE, the country’s port rank among the top 10 globally.

Sheikh Khalifa, the country’s second-ever president, passed away on May 13. The UAE has been observing a 40-day mourning period since then to mark his passing and has welcomed several global leaders to pay their respects.

On Saturday, the UAE’s Federal Supreme Council elected Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as President of the UAE, making him the country’s third-ever president.

