Saudi vice defense minister meets NSA adviser Sullivan in Washington
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reaffirmed President Joe Biden's commitment to “help Saudi Arabia defend its territory” during a meeting with Saudi Vice Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud during a meeting on Tuesday, the White House said.
During the meeting Sullivan also underscored the longstanding partnership between the two nations, the White House said in a written statement.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Mr Sullivan reaffirmed President Biden's commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory, and expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia's leadership in securing a UN-brokered truce in Yemen," the White House said. "They also discussed the importance of coordinating efforts to ensure global economic resilience.”
Read more:
Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister of defense to hold talks with officials in Washington
Saudi Aramco weighs IPO of trading unit amid oil boom
-
Sandstorm blankets Saudi Arabia’s capital RiyadhA sandstorm engulfed Saudi Arabia’s capital and other regions of the Kingdom Tuesday, hampering visibility and slowing road traffic.A thick grey haze ... Gulf
-
Saudi Aramco weighs IPO of trading unit amid oil boomSaudi Aramco is considering an initial public offering of its trading arm amid a boom in oil prices in what could be one of the world’s biggest ... Energy
-
Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister of defense to hold talks with officials in WashingtonSaudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid Bin Salman arrived in Washington for talks with senior US officials, the White House said on ... World News