Iran’s president to visit Oman

This handout photograph taken and released on January 20, 2022, by the Russian Sate Duma press service, shows Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi delivering a speech at the Russian State Duma in Moscow. (Photo by Handout / Russia's State Duma PR department / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / RUSSIAN SATE DUMA PRESS SERVICE - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / Russian Sate Duma press service - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. (AFP)

Iran’s president to visit Oman

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit the Sultanate of Oman on Monday, Oman News Agency reported on Saturday.

The visit embodies the “good neighborliness and good relations” between Oman and Iran, the report said, adding that Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and Raisi are keen on improving ties in all fields to serve the interests of both countries.

The two countries are expected to sign memorandums of understanding in the fields of economy and commerce, the report added, noting that commercial exchange between the two countries reached $1.336 billion last year.

Separately on Saturday, Iranian state news agency (IRNA) reported that Iran has agreed to revive a project for a pipeline to carry Iranian gas to Oman that’s been stalled for almost two decades, according to Reuters.

