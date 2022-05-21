Iran’s president to visit Oman

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit the Sultanate of Oman on Monday, Oman News Agency reported on Saturday.
The visit embodies the “good neighborliness and good relations” between Oman and Iran, the report said, adding that Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and Raisi are keen on improving ties in all fields to serve the interests of both countries.
The two countries are expected to sign memorandums of understanding in the fields of economy and commerce, the report added, noting that commercial exchange between the two countries reached $1.336 billion last year.
Separately on Saturday, Iranian state news agency (IRNA) reported that Iran has agreed to revive a project for a pipeline to carry Iranian gas to Oman that’s been stalled for almost two decades, according to Reuters.
