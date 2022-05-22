Oman drops COVID-19 measures

Oman announced on Sunday the lifting of all measures that had been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in all venues and for all activities, state TV reported, citing a statement from the government committee dealing with the pandemic.
There have been 389,943 infections and 4,260 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the sultanate since the pandemic began, according to Reuters data.
Iran’s president to visit OmanIranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit the Sultanate of Oman on Monday, Oman News Agency reported on Saturday.The visit embodies the “good ... Gulf
Russian FM visits Oman to discuss Ukraine, tradeRussia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov visited Oman to discuss a range of issues including the Ukraine conflict, trade, and migration.For the latest ... Gulf
Oman secures release of 14 foreigners held in Yemen: MinistryOman facilitated the release of 14 foreigners who were held in Yemen and transferred them from Sanaa to Muscat on Sunday, Oman’s foreign ministry said ... Gulf