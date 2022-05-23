Iran president Raisi visits Oman with multiple trade deals expected

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Oman on Monday with trade deals on the agenda and as international talks on Tehran’s nuclear program hang in the balance.
Raisi, on his second Gulf visit since taking office in August, was greeted by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said at the airport and received a 21-gun salute at the royal palace, an Omani statement said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Raisi’s one-day trip comes at a time when renewed talks on restoring a 2015 nuclear deal are at a stalemate. Oman played a mediating role between Tehran and Washington in the build-up to the original agreement.
“Trade exchanges between the two countries of Oman and Iran will improve definitely,” Raisi said before departure, according to Iran’s official IRNA news agency.
“Both countries are determined to upgrade the level of political and economic ties,” he added.
Raisi said he expected memoranda of understanding to be signed during the visit, making mention of the fields of transport, energy, tourism, and health tourism.
A delegation of 50 Iranian businessmen travelled to Oman last week, IRNA said, adding that Iran’s minister for roads and urban development has announced plans for a joint shipping line and tourist flights.
Oman is also seeking to import gas from Iran by building an offshore pipeline between the two countries, who are discussing the development of joint gas fields offshore.
The sultanate, which faces Iran across the Gulf of Oman, endured economic pain during the pandemic, with its GDP dropping 6.4 percent in 2020 and government debt soaring.
Raisi visited Qatar in February, where he met with Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and took part in a conference of gas exporting countries.
Stop-start talks to bring Iran back to the 2015 deal curbing its nuclear ambitions, which was abandoned by former US president Donald Trump in 2018, began in April last year.
Read more: Iran to revive gas pipeline project to Oman: IRNA
-
Oman, Iran sign cooperation deals in oil, gas sectorsOman and Iran have signed eight memorandums of understanding and four cooperation programs in sectors including oil and gas and transportation, Oman’s ... Energy
-
Iran to revive gas pipeline project to Oman: IRNAIran’s oil minister has agreed to revive a long-stalled project to lay an undersea pipeline to carry gas to Oman, the Iranian state news agency IRNA ... Gulf
-
More Russian oil going east squeezes Iranian crude sales to ChinaIran’s crude exports to China have fallen sharply since the start of the Ukraine war as Beijing favored heavily discounted Russian barrels, leaving ... Energy
-
Top military aide to Iran’s Khamenei predicts US will rejoin nuclear dealA top military aide to Iran’s supreme leader said on Thursday he believed the US will ultimately capitulate and rejoin Tehran’s tattered 2015 nuclear ... Middle East
-
Iran releases two detained filmmakers on bail: ReportsIranian authorities have released on bail two prominent documentary filmmakers after holding the women in detention for over a week at a time of ... Middle East
-
Swedish citizen risking Iran execution is ‘hostage’: AmnestyAn Iranian-Swedish citizen facing imminent execution in Iran is being held as a hostage by Tehran in a bid to force Belgium and Sweden to make ... World News
-
Wife of Swedish citizen threatened with Iran execution appeals to EUThe wife of Iranian-Swedish citizen Ahmadreza Djalali accused of espionage and threatened with execution in Iran, on Saturday called on the European ... World News
-
Iran will ‘avenge’ killing of IRGC colonel: PresidentIran will avenge the killing of a Revolutionary Guards colonel who was shot dead in Tehran, President Ebrahim Raisi warned on Monday.For the latest ... Middle East