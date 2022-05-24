Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince discusses US ties with Congress members visiting Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed Saudi-US ties with members of Congress visiting the Kingdom, state news agency SPA reported.

The American delegation included Republican Representative of Utah Chris Stewart, Republican Representative of Pennsylvania Guy Reschenthaler, and Republican Representative of Michigan Lisa McClain.

Advertisement

During the meeting in Jeddah, the Crown Prince discussed ties of friendship between the two nations and topics of common interest, SPA reported.

HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with a US congressional delegation comprised of Reps. Chris Stewart (R-UT), Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) & Lisa McClain (R-MI) in Jeddah, #Saudi Arabia. HRH discussed the friendship between the two countries & issues of shared interest. https://t.co/NAnfqtpOoa — Fahad Nazer فهد ناظر (@KSAEmbassySpox) May 24, 2022

US-Saudi ties have been strained since President Joe Biden took office and his administration made decisions to curtail Washington’s support to the Arab Coalition’s campaign in Yemen and to pursue reviving the abandoned 2015 Iran nuclear deal which Riyadh says doesn’t do much to prevent Tehran from creating a nuclear weapon.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

However, Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman visited Washington last week where he met with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

“They underscored the longstanding partnership between our two nations… Mr. Sullivan reaffirmed President Biden’s commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory, and expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s leadership in securing a UN-brokered truce in Yemen. They also discussed the importance of coordinating efforts to ensure global economic resilience,” the White House said in a statement about the meeting.

Prince Khalid also met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Austin said: “The US is committed to our strong partnership with Saudi Arabia. I share Saudi concerns over Iran’s destabilizing activities in the region, and I welcome the Kingdom’s constructive efforts in advancing the current Yemen truce, which should be extended.”

It was a pleasure to meet with the Saudi Vice Minister of Defense HRH Prince Khalid bin Salman during his visit for the U.S.-Saudi Strategic Joint Planning Committee. The U.S. is committed to our strong partnership with Saudi Arabia. (1/2) https://t.co/VSIJFoL43u — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) May 19, 2022

Read more:

Peace, Taiz in focus as Saudi deputy defense minister meets US special envoy to Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Khalid meets with US Secretary of Defense in Washington