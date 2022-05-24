.
Saudi foreign minister says some progress in talks with Iran

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud attends a plenary session titled Transforming for a New Era, during the Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar on March 26, 2022. (Reuters)

Reuters, Dubai

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that there had been some progress in talks with Iran but “not enough” and that the Kingdom's hands remain outstretched to Tehran.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, speaking at a World Economic Forum panel, also said that recent parliamentary elections in Lebanon “may be a positive step” but that it was too early to tell.

When asked why Riyadh has rebuffed US calls to raise oil production, Prince Faisal said Saudi Arabia does not expect an immediate shortage of oil and only a certain shortage of oil products.

