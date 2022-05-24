.
.
.
.
Typhoon jets to be delivered to Qatar in August: British official

Qatar’s emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received by UK PM Boris Johnson. (Twitter/QNA)
Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received by UK PM Boris Johnson. (Twitter/QNA)

Typhoon jets to be delivered to Qatar in August: British official

Reuters

Published: Updated:

An adviser for the British defense ministry, Air Marshal Martin Elliot Sampson, told Qatar’s state news agency (QNA) on Monday that the first delivery of typhoon jets will be delivered to Qatar in August.

In 2017, BAE Systems and Qatar entered into a contract valued at around 5 billion pounds ($6.7 billion) for the country to buy 24 Typhoon combat aircraft.

The British defense group had said delivery was expected in late 2022.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani began a state visit to the UK on Monday.

Qatar is set to invest 10 billion pounds in UK over the next five years as part of a new strategic investment partnership, according to the UK prime minister’s office.

