Typhoon jets to be delivered to Qatar in August: British official

An adviser for the British defense ministry, Air Marshal Martin Elliot Sampson, told Qatar’s state news agency (QNA) on Monday that the first delivery of typhoon jets will be delivered to Qatar in August.

In 2017, BAE Systems and Qatar entered into a contract valued at around 5 billion pounds ($6.7 billion) for the country to buy 24 Typhoon combat aircraft.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The British defense group had said delivery was expected in late 2022.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani began a state visit to the UK on Monday.

Qatar is set to invest 10 billion pounds in UK over the next five years as part of a new strategic investment partnership, according to the UK prime minister’s office.

Read more:

Qatar Investment Authority cannot exit Russian market: Official

Security guard killed inside Qatar Embassy in Paris

Qatar to invest $5 billion in Spain’s EU-funded recovery