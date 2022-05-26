Indian, Pakistani killed in UAE gas blast that injured 120

A gas cylinder explosion in Abu Dhabi earlier this week that injured 120 people killed an Indian and a Pakistani national, authorities in those two countries said Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

India’s External Affairs Ministry said one Indian died and around 100 were injured in the blast Monday in Abu Dhabi’s Khalidiya neighborhood, just a few blocks from the Emirati capital’s beachfront corniche.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said the explosion killed one Pakistani and wounded others. Pakistani diplomats also visited a police station in the capital and said Emirati authorities promised to share more on their investigation.

The United Arab Emirates faces seasonal fires brought on by the intense heat that bakes the nation each summer. Temperatures hit 34 degrees Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday.

In February, authorities say a similar gas cylinder explosion struck the capital at the height of concerns over attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Indians and Pakistani make up much of the foreign workforce that powers the Emirates.

Read more:

Two killed, 120 wounded in gas cylinder explosion in Abu Dhabi restaurant: Police

Dubai fire forces evacuation of luxury hotel, no injuries

Dubai building fire ‘under control,’ large parts completely burnt