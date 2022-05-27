From pavilion parts to memorabilia: Expo 2020 Dubai merchandise on ‘last chance’ sale
Expo 2020 fans will have a chance to keep an iconic part of the 'world's greatest show' as key parts of the site and souvenirs are sold off in a “last-chance” warehouse sale in Dubai.
From parts of pavilions to iconic memorabilia, TVG – operators of the official stores for Expo 2020 – is hosting the huge warehouse sale in Dubai Investments Park 2.
The two-week event will be the “one last chance” where the final items from the Expo is offered up for sale.
TVG said collectors attending the sale will also get a final chance to get a never-before-released stamp on their Expo 2020 Dubai passport.
Dubai shuttered Expo 2020 and the end of March with a colorful closing ceremony, punctuating the end of the $7 billion, purpose-built site, which saw more than 23 million visitors flock to flock to Expo’s 192 country pavilions during its six-month stint.
Housed on a circular site twice the size of Monaco, the Expo has been a point of pride for Dubai’s rulers and one of several projects aimed at showcasing Dubai to the world.
The site is now transitioning into District 2020; a car-free “15-minute city,” with all parts accessible by foot or bicycle within a quarter of an hour.
District 2020 will be a new urban development in the UAE and the region that’s focused squarely on “curating a global innovation ecosystem and an integrated community lifestyle,” according to Expo organizers.
They have billed the site as “a model global community for the future that will use state-of-the-art innovation, science and sustainability to create a cleaner, safer, healthier environment to live and work.”
Eighty percent of the structures will remain - including the self-powering ‘Sustainability’ pavilion and a giant water feature that gives the impression of water flowing upwards – and will be transformed into an integrated mixed-use community that will continue to attract businesses and people to work, live, visit and enjoy.
District 2020 aims to cater to a population of 145,000 at full capacity.
