.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE leaders condole with Saudi King Salman on passing of mother of Prince Fahd

  • Font
President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (File photo: Reuters)
President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (File photo: Reuters)

UAE leaders condole with Saudi King Salman on passing of mother of Prince Fahd

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz expressing his condolences and sincere sympathy over the death of the mother of Prince Fahd bin Dhaar bin Turki bin Abdulaziz al-Saud.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid al-Mu’alla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr al-Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, have sent similar cables of condolences, state news agency WAM reported Thursday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said that the Saudi Royal Court announced on Wednesday evening the death of the mother of Prince Fahd.

It cited the royal court saying in a statement: “I passed to the mercy of God Almighty, the mother of His Highness Prince Fahd bin Dhaar bin Turki bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud, may God have mercy on him.”

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman leaves hospital: Royal court

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More