Saudi Arabia’s delegation concludes participation at WEF 2022 in Davos

Saudi Arabia’s delegation concluded its participation at the World Economic Forum 2022 in Davos, Switzerland, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

Held under the title ‘History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies,’ this year’s WEF saw many public and private dialogues held by the Kingdom’s Minister of State and cabinet member Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz al-Assaf.

The Saudi delegation comprised of finance minister Mohammed bin Abdullah al-Jadaan, minister of communications and information technology Abdullah bin Amer al-Sawaha, economy and planning minister Faisal al-Ibrahim, and Assistant to the Minister of Tourism Princess Haifa bin Mohammed Al Saud.

WEF 2022 marked the first in-person version of the forum since the pandemic’s onset.

According to SPA, the forum represented an opportunity to convey Saudi Arabia’s vision to the world in light of the major issues facing the today and what it was doing locally and internationally to address these challenges. Saudi Arabia’s participation at WEF 2022 was held under the title ‘A Future View.’

During sessions, the Kingdom’s delegation highlighted the important developments being witnessed in Saudi Arabia, namely in terms of developing the business environment and economy through diversification and cooperation, as well as women’s contribution to the labor market and the acceleration of job creation opportunities in a number of sectors.

The delegation also affirmed the need to maintain confidence in the global system, to establish peace and security in the region and support cooperation and dialogue among all countries in the world to tackle challenges such as food security.

Agreements

The Saudi delegation signed a number of agreements with the World Economic Forum at the event, which was held from May 22 to 26.

The first agreement aimed to enhance the existing partnership opportunities between the Kingdom and WEF and to explore future avenues for cooperation, to support the country’s transformation, and advance the global agenda in line with the objectives of the Forum.

The second agreement focused on health care, aiming to promote the sector and outline new cooperation frameworks between the public and private sectors and specialists in the field. The Kingdom joined the Global Alliance for Value in Health Care of the Forum, as a result of this agreement.

The third agreement aimed to focus on food security. It was agreed that both parties would work together to discuss common issues related to food security, food waste management, stability, and climate-smart agriculture.

The World Economic Forum is an international non-profit organization that aims to develop the world by encouraging discussion related to business, government policies, and science to help solve some of the world’s most pressing issues. The Forum was founded by Professor Klaus Schwab in 1971 in Switzerland, and he opened regional offices in a number of major global cities.

