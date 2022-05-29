Saudi’s King Salman appoints new senior officials, ambassadors: Royal decree

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has appointed new heads for general public security and investigation directorates and ambassadors on Sunday, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Dr. Najm bin Abdullah al-Zaid was appointed as the new Deputy Minister of Justice and Ahmed bin Abdulaziz bin Ibrahim al-Issa as Director General of the General Investigations.

The new Chairmen appointments included Fahd bin Abdul Rahman bin Dahes al-Jalajel as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Food and Drug Authority; Khalid bin Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman al-Salem as Chariman of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu at the rank of Minister; Badr bin Abdul Mohsen bin Abdullah bin Hadab as assistant to the Chairman of the Experts Committee in the Council of Ministers.

In addition, Tariq bin Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman al-Faris was appointed as advisor to the Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, while Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah bin Abdul Rahman al-Kanhal and Hammoud bin Badah al-Muraikhi were appointed as advisors at the Royal Court.

New ambassador and envoy appointments included Adel bin Ahmed al-Jubeir as envoy for climate affairs; Abdul Rahman bin Ahmed bin Hamdan al-Harbi as the Saudi Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China.

Further new appointments included Major General Staff Nayef bin Majid bin Saud Al Saud being promoted to the rank of Lieutenant-General; Major General Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Basami being promoted to the rank of Lieutenant-General and appointed as Director of Public Security; and Abdul Rahman bin Suleiman Al-Siyari as a member of the Shura Council.

