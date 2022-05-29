UAE President receives Egypt, Jordan PMs in Abu Dhabi to sign agreement

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received Jordan and Egypt’s Prime Ministers Bisher al-Khasawneh and Mostafa Madbouly on Saturday, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

The pair are in the UAE for a tripartite meeting to launch and sign the ‘industrial partnership for Sustainable Economic Growth,’ an agreement between the three countries which is set to be outlined in detail on Sunday.

The partnership aims to achieve economic sustainable development between Egypt, the UAE and Jordan, and contribute to supporting industrial integration among the three countries, WAM reported.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed hailed the industrial partnership, stressing that it was a pioneering step towards sustainable development and that the changes taking place globally today called for the enhancement of economic partnerships among countries in the Middle East.

