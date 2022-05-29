.
.
.
.
UAE’s ADQ to allocate $10 bln in investments in partnership with Egypt, Jordan

File photo shows the Abu Dhabi skyline at night, June 22, 2021. (Unsplash)
File photo shows the Abu Dhabi skyline at night. (Unsplash)

Reuters 

Published: Updated:

Abu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ will allocate an investment fund of $10 billion towards projects arising from a partnership with Egypt and Jordan, the United Arab Emirates’ state news agency WAM reported on Sunday, citing the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Sultan Al Jaber.

ADQ has become the leading vehicle for outbound investments from Abu Dhabi, managing about $110 billion in assets, according to Global SWF. It acquired a 45 percent stake in commodities trader Louis Dreyfus Co (LDC)in 2021.

Developing

