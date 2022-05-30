Saudi Arabia’s NEOM launches regreening initiative to plant 100 mln trees by 2030

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM launched a regreening initiative to plant 100 million native trees, shrubs and grasses by 2030, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The initiative, which was launched in collaboration with the National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combatting desertification, will also involve rehabilitating at least 1.5 million hectares of land, repairing wildlife habitats, and aiding the restoration of degraded land.

“Protecting the natural landscape and ensuring the coexistence of human and natural habitats is integral to NEOM’s vision,” said NEOM CEO Nadhim al-Nasr.

“By launching the NEOM Regreening Initiative in collaboration with MEWA, we are well underway to becoming a leading contributor to the conservation and preservation of one of the world's outstanding natural environments,” he added.

The initiative was launched at the International Exhibition and Forum for Afforestation Technologies in Riyadh, an event which aims to support Saudi Vision 2030, the Saudi Green Initiative, and the Middle East Green Initiative.

“The great support of HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for environmental protection and the development of vegetation cover is reflected in launching major projects, including the large-scale Saudi Green Initiative with initial investment of over SAR 700 billion [approximately $186.6 billion], and regional greening project, the Middle East Green Initiative,” CERO of the National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combatting Desertification, Dr. Khaled Alabuqader, said.

He added that the initiative supports the Kingdom’s plan to develop and diversify the economy, with the Saudi Green Initiative aiming to contribute to “building a green economy and reaching carbon neutrality by 2060.”

“The new initiative launched by NEOM will have a great impact in supporting efforts aimed at protecting the environment, promoting nature and ensuring its sustainability, and directly contributing to the objectives of the Saudi Green Initiative,” Alabuqader explained.

Ecosystem degradation and biodiversity loss are some of the most pressing issues facing the global environment today. Meanwhile, carbon emissions are worsening the impacts of climate change and depleting natural resources.

