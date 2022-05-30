Three new cases of monkeypox detected in the UAE

Three new cases of monkeypox have been detected in the United Arab Emirates, the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The first case was detected on Tuesday when a traveler from a west African country was found to be carrying the disease, the official WAM news agency reported.

MoHAP warned members of the public to take precautions against the disease, which can be spread through direct contact with infected people.

Monkeypox can spread through transmission of bodily fluids or sores on an infected person, or through materials they have touched such as clothing or bed linen, according to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It can also be passed from mothers to babies in the womb.

The UAE has introduced robust measures to prevent the spread of the disease, MoHAP said.

Patients will undergo complete isolation in hospitals until they recover, and anyone who has come into contact with infected individuals will be quarantined at home for no less than 21 days.

Their health will be closely monitored for the period of isolation, WAM reported.

A small number of people around the world have been infected by the disease in recent weeks, which is more commonly found in Africa.

A total of 257 cases of the disease had been confirmed around the world as of Sunday, according to the World Health Organization.

Symptoms include headaches, fever, muscle aches, exhaustion, and distinctive sores on the skin.

Most people who catch the disease usually recover in a few weeks, but it does have a mortality rate of around 10 percent.

Read more:

UAE reports first case of monkeypox in the Gulf

UAE health experts urge caution after first case of monkeypox detected

UAE healthcare system ‘prepared’ for monkeypox: Health ministry