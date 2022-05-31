.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

EU working to exempt Gulf citizens from visa requirement, says envoy

  • Font
Saudi nationals scan their documents at a digital-Immigration gate at the King Khalid International Airport, after Saudi authorities lifted the travel ban on its citizens after fourteen months due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 16, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Saudi nationals scan their documents at a digital-immigration gate at the King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 16, 2021. (Reuters)

EU working to exempt Gulf citizens from visa requirement, says envoy

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The EU is working to exempt citizens of all Gulf Cooperation Council countries from the visa requirement, Patrick Simonnet, the EU’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, told Asharq al-Awsat daily in remarks published Tuesday.

Simonnet added that this commitment was clearly noted in the Joint Communication on a Strategic Partnership with the Gulf.

He also said that a new visa system that will allow Saudi citizens to obtain multiple entry visas to the EU will be announced soon.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Simonnet noted that a visa exemption will strengthen the level of exchange between the EU and Saudi Arabia in various sectors including education, business and tourism.

He also highlighted the significance of ties between the EU and the Kingdom, saying that the EU is Saudi Arabia’s second largest trading partner.

“[Saudi Arabia is] more than just an energy provider, but a strategic partner in trade and investment, and a vital country in the region,” he added.

Earlier in May, the UK’s Ambassador to the Kingdom, Neil Crompton, announced that the electronic visa service (eVisa) for Saudi citizens will be effective as of June 1.

Read more:

US announced easing Visa and family remittance restrictions for Cuba

UK to grant work visas to graduates from the world’s best universities

Saudi Arabia’s growth in global index for tourism ‘second largest’: Minister at WEF

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More