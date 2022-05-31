EU working to exempt Gulf citizens from visa requirement, says envoy

The EU is working to exempt citizens of all Gulf Cooperation Council countries from the visa requirement, Patrick Simonnet, the EU’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, told Asharq al-Awsat daily in remarks published Tuesday.



Simonnet added that this commitment was clearly noted in the Joint Communication on a Strategic Partnership with the Gulf.



He also said that a new visa system that will allow Saudi citizens to obtain multiple entry visas to the EU will be announced soon.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Simonnet noted that a visa exemption will strengthen the level of exchange between the EU and Saudi Arabia in various sectors including education, business and tourism.



He also highlighted the significance of ties between the EU and the Kingdom, saying that the EU is Saudi Arabia’s second largest trading partner.



“[Saudi Arabia is] more than just an energy provider, but a strategic partner in trade and investment, and a vital country in the region,” he added.



Earlier in May, the UK’s Ambassador to the Kingdom, Neil Crompton, announced that the electronic visa service (eVisa) for Saudi citizens will be effective as of June 1.



Read more:

US announced easing Visa and family remittance restrictions for Cuba

Advertisement

UK to grant work visas to graduates from the world’s best universities

Saudi Arabia’s growth in global index for tourism ‘second largest’: Minister at WEF