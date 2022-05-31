.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Israel and the UAE sign free trade deal: Ambassador

  • Font
Amir Hayek, Israeli ambassador to the UAE. (Twitter)

Israel and the UAE sign free trade deal: Ambassador

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a free trade agreement on Tuesday in Dubai, Israel’s ambassador to the UAE, Amir Hayek, said on Twitter, in a move aimed at boosting trade between the two countries.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Done,” the diplomat said on Twitter, replying to another tweet he posted earlier saying “the UAE and Israel will sign FTA in the next hour.”

The UAE and Israel formally established relations in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords that also included Bahrain and Morocco. The trade deal is Israel’s first with an Arab country.

Read more:

Business leaders hail ‘unprecedented’ Israel-UAE free trade deal

UAE, Israel sign landmark agreement on space cooperation, planetary research

UAE-India free trade agreement begins on May 1: Official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More