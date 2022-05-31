Saudi Red Crescent’s ‘Saving a Soul’ campaign receives Guinness World Record

Saudi Red Crescent Authority’s ‘Saving a Soul’ campaign has received a Guinness World Record for its success in spreading awareness on first aid education, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The World Record comes after the authority collected 9,836 pledges through its website within 24 hours, where the participants would learn first aid and how to use automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

Saudi Red Crescent authority spokesperson Abdulaziz al-Suwaine said that the campaign, which was launched on Wednesday and held at Riyadh Front in Saudi Arabia, attracted a huge turnout, with citizens and residents alike expressing their interest in learning first aid and using AEDs.

As part of the campaign, the authority installed them in several public spaces across the city, SPA reported.

The authority’s spokesperson added that the campaign’s page on their website has so far received thousands of pledges in record time, representing the Saudi society’s responsibility and willingness to contribute to humanitarian causes.

