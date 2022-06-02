Bringing out the bunting: British expats in the UAE mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

British expatriates in the United Arab Emirates have brought out the bunting, Union Jack memorabilia and even a life-size replica of their treasured monarch to mark the Queen Elizabeth 11’s Platinum Jubilee.

Ahead of the UK celebrations on Sunday June 5, expatriates are giving a nod to the British monarch for reigning 70 years with many telling Al Arabiya English that they are planning special festivities to mark the occasion.

Dubai-based British expatriate Jonathan Howell-Jones said: “I’m looking forward to our special Platinum Jubilee tea in the afternoon which is going to be celebrated at my daughter’s school at Repton in Dubai.

“I’ve lived here for 20 years in the UAE and have never forgotten my roots or my loyalty to the Crown.

“We may be a small island, but Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has overseen phenomenal changes and challenges to exemplify Great Britain. As many of my compatriots will be saying on the day, “God save the Queen!”

Natasha Hatherall, founder and CEO of TishTash Marketing Agency, is hosting a British-themed party for all her staff.

“We are having a massive party!,” she told Al Arabiya English. “We have life-size Queens to pose with and afternoon tea and DIY bunting!”

Across Dubai, restaurants and hotels are also holding British-themed events to mark the special anniversary.

To celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Radisson DAMAC Hills are offering a British-themed beverage in exchange for any coin with Queen Elizabeth on it at the FireLake Grill House restaurant.

The restaurant is offering a G&T if you have a coin from these countries; Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, The Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, and the United Kingdom. Each person is allowed to exchange 1 coin for 1 drink.

A royal themed brunch for the whole family is also being laid on at British seafood restaurant Geales over the weekend, while you can also wave the flag for the British monarchy at Armani Hotel which is serving a British afternoon

Britain will mark Queen Elizabeth’s record-breaking 70 years on the throne this week with four days of celebrations, ranging from military parades and a church service to street parties and a pop concert outside Buckingham Palace.

Elizabeth, 96, marked seven decades on the throne in February, and two public holidays have been set aside to create a four-day weekend for nationwide events commemorating her reign from June 2-5.

It is not clear how many of these the monarch herself will attend, having been forced to miss a number of official engagements in recent months because of what Buckingham Palace calls “episodic mobility issues”. Royal officials say her attendance will be decided on the day.

The four days of events begin on Thursday with the traditional “Trooping the Colour” military parade in central London, which will be followed by a flypast of modern and historic aircraft.

The queen is also due to make an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the crowds.

Friday will see a thanksgiving service at London’s St Paul’s Cathedral, while on Saturday the queen is due to attend the Derby horse race with other family members. Later there will be a concert outside Buckingham Palace, featuring the likes of rock group Queen, pop band Duran Duran and US singer Diana Ross.

Celebrations will conclude on Sunday, with street parties and a pageant through the British capital.

Elizabeth became the queen of Britain and more than a dozen other realms including Canada, Australia and New Zealand on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, while she was in Kenya on an international tour.

