Iran ‘deliberately flooding’ Yemen with drugs: Minister

Yemen’s information minister accused Iran of “deliberately flooding” Yemen with drugs after the authorities arrested six Iranians for attempting to smuggle drugs into the country.



Yemeni Minister of Information Moammar al-Eryani slammed the Iranian regime, saying it does not only smuggle weapons to the Iran-backed Houthi militia but also intentionally floods the country with drugs to “kill Yemenis (and) tamper with security and stability” of the country and the region.





1-Iranian regime was not satisfied with smuggling ballistic missiles, drones, weapons, ammunition, & IEDs experts for Houthi terrorist militia, rather it deliberately flood Yemen with drugs as part of its strategy to kill Yemenis, tamper with security & stability of Yemen ®ion pic.twitter.com/AqW8IfIB6J — معمر الإرياني (@ERYANIM) June 1, 2022





Eryani added on Twitter that the Iranian regime was taking advantage of “international silence to its terrorist practices” as it continues to manage proxy wars and threaten shipping lanes.



Police in Yemen’s governorate of al-Mahra announced thwarting the smuggling attempt on Wednesday night, Yemen’s al-Ayyam newspaper reported on Thursday.



The authorities seized crystal meth (crystal methamphetamine) after intercepting a boat with six Iranian sailors on board.



The police did not reveal the exact amount of drugs seized.



It noted, however, that “large amounts of drugs smuggled by Iranian nationals have been seized” in the past few months, adding that the perpetrators have been transferred to the authorities in Hadramawt.



