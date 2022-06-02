UAE achieves 100 percent COVID-19 vaccination target: Report
The United Arab Emirates has vaccinated all those who must be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.
The UAE “announces that 100 percent of the targeted categories have been vaccinated,” it said.
