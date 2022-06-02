UAE achieves 100 percent COVID-19 vaccination target: Report

The United Arab Emirates has vaccinated all those who must be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The UAE “announces that 100 percent of the targeted categories have been vaccinated,” it said.

Read more:

Peanut, shellfish allergies may be protecting people against COVID-19: Study

Spike in Mumbai cases pushes India’s COVID-19 infections to month high

Japan tax official arrested over COVID-19 aid fraud