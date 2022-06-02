.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE achieves 100 percent COVID-19 vaccination target: Report

  • Font
A general view shows Abu Dhabi's skyline in the Emirati capital, Jan. 24, 2022. (AFP)
A general view shows Abu Dhabi's skyline on Janruary 24, 2022. (AFP)

UAE achieves 100 percent COVID-19 vaccination target: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has vaccinated all those who must be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The UAE “announces that 100 percent of the targeted categories have been vaccinated,” it said.

Read more:

Peanut, shellfish allergies may be protecting people against COVID-19: Study

Spike in Mumbai cases pushes India’s COVID-19 infections to month high

Japan tax official arrested over COVID-19 aid fraud

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More