.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Yemen’s warring parties renew two-month truce: UN

  • Font
A general view of the city of Sanaa, Yemen April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A general view of the city of Sanaa, Yemen April 7, 2022. (Reuters)

Yemen’s warring parties renew two-month truce: UN

AFP

Published: Updated:

Yemen’s warring parties have agreed to renew a two-month truce, the United Nations said Thursday, in an 11th-hour move on the day it was set to expire.

“I would like to announce that the parties to the conflict have agreed to the United Nations’ proposal to renew the current truce in Yemen for two additional months,” the UN special envoy on Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said in a statement.

Read more:

Yemen PM expresses support for extending truce in meeting with US envoy

Flight leaves to Cairo from Yemen capital as truce expiry looms

US warns talks on Yemen truce in ‘trouble’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More