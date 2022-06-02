Yemen’s warring parties renew two-month truce: UN

Yemen’s warring parties have agreed to renew a two-month truce, the United Nations said Thursday, in an 11th-hour move on the day it was set to expire.

“I would like to announce that the parties to the conflict have agreed to the United Nations’ proposal to renew the current truce in Yemen for two additional months,” the UN special envoy on Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said in a statement.

Advertisement

Read more:

Yemen PM expresses support for extending truce in meeting with US envoy

Flight leaves to Cairo from Yemen capital as truce expiry looms

US warns talks on Yemen truce in ‘trouble’