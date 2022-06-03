Saudi Arabia begins Hajj registration for citizens, residents: Ministry

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the start of the registration period for the Hajj pilgrimage for citizens and residents in the Kingdom, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.



Pilgrims will be selected via the electronic lottery system after the registration period ends on June 11, the ministry said.



The selection criteria stipulates that pilgrims must be fully-vaccinated and under the age of 65, the ministry said, adding that those who have never performed Hajj before will be prioritized.



Citizens and residents can apply online via the website or the Eatmarna app.



“Applicants’ data, vaccination status and other conditions will be factchecked, and any applicant who does not meet the requirements will be electronically excluded,” the ministry said.



The Kingdom will allow one million pilgrims from inside and outside the country to participate in this year’s Hajj.



Hajj is usually one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, with about 2.5 million people performing the ritual in 2019.



However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Kingdom had sharply decreased the number of pilgrims allowed to perform the ritual.



