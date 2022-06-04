Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Kuwait: Ministry

An earthquake of magnitude 5 struck Kuwait, the ministry of information tweeted on Saturday.
The ministry said “the Kuwait National Seismic Network recorded an earthquake measuring 5 ... southwest of al-Ahmadi, and it occurred at exactly 04:28:02 a.m. Kuwait time (0128 GMT), at a depth of 5 km (3 miles)”.
The Kuwait's Fire Force also said that there was no damage as a result of the earthquake.
