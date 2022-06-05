Saudi Arabia condemns Indian officials’ comments insulting Prophet Mohammed

Saudi Arabia condemns and denounces statements by the spokeswoman of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which constituted an insult to the Prophet Mohammed, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the statements made by the spokeswoman of the Indian Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), insulting the Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him, affirming its permanent refusal to touch the symbols of the Islamic religion, alongside all religious figures and symbols,” state news agency SPA reported.

India’s ruling party BJP suspended its spokeswoman Nupur Sharma over her comments about Prophet Mohammed.

The Saudi ministry welcomed BJP’s measures and reiterated the Kingdom's position calling for respecting all beliefs and religions.

