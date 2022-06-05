Saudi Arabia eyes tripling of foreign tourists to 12 mln in 2022: Minister
Saudi Arabia aims to triple foreign tourism this year as pandemic restrictions ease, Hajj pilgrims return and the first elements of the crown prince’s signature projects open, its tourism minister told AFP Sunday.
The Kingdom inaugurated tourist visas in September 2019, just months before the coronavirus pandemic decimated the industry globally.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
An uptick in domestic travel in 2020 and 2021 -- authorities tallied a record 64 million “domestic visits” last year -- helped save the nascent Saudi tourism sector from collapse, and now authorities want to seize more of the international market, Ahmed al-Khateeb said in an interview.
“Now we are pushing and moving to attract more... international visitors,” he said, specifying the goal for this year was 12 million, up from 4 million in 2021.
“We are back and we are very optimistic. Countries started to open their borders, restrictions started to ease down and people started to travel,” he said.
Saudi Arabia has raised eyebrows with its goal of attracting 100 million visitors by 2030, an element of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 reform agenda intended to diversify the oil-dependent economy and open up to the world.
While the Kingdom has in recent years relaxed rules barring cinemas, gender-mixed concerts, and sporting extravaganzas.
Al-Khateeb specified on Sunday that of the 100 million targeted visitors for 2030, 30 million are meant to come from abroad while the rest would be people travelling within Saudi Arabia.
Some 30 million visits will be religious trips by both residents and foreigners, largely to Mecca and Medina, Islam’s two holiest sites.
Next month authorities plan to allow one million pilgrims to perform the Hajj, after two years in which the coronavirus pandemic forced drastic limits on numbers for the annual ritual.
Another high-profile feature of the tourism push is so-called giga-projects spearheaded by Prince Mohammed, including the $500 billion futuristic megacity known as NEOM and Diriyah, the seat of the first Saudi state which is being redeveloped as a heritage and entertainment destination.
A restaurant district in Diriyah is set to open in September, while other elements of such projects will come online “from 2025 onwards,” al-Khateeb said.
“This is a new level of tourism which does not exist today,” said al-Khateeb who sits on the board of NEOM.
“Saudi Arabia will change the tourism landscape globally... the destinations that Saudi will offer by 2030, it’s something completely different,” he added.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince reveals project ‘THE LINE’ in futuristic city of NEOM
Saudi Arabia plans to build world’s largest buildings in NEOM: Sources
Saudia Airline ranks as fastest growing airline in the Middle East
-
Saudi Arabia’s growth in global index for tourism ‘second largest’: Minister at WEFSaudi Arabia has seen the “second largest improvement” on the global index that ranks tourism around the world, Princess Haifa Al Saud, the assistant ... Gulf
-
Messi flies to Saudi Arabia after becoming tourism ambassador, goes on Red Sea tripParis-Saint Germain forward and Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi arrived in Saudi Arabia after he was named the official brand ambassador of Saudi ... Entertainment
-
Saudi Crown Prince announces ‘TROJENA’ in NEOM for mountain tourismSaudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Thursday the establishment of ‘TROJENA’ for mountain tourism, state news agency (SPA) ... Gulf
-
Saudi Tourism Authority, Dubai’s Emirates sign MoU to increase flights to KingdomThe Saudi Tourism Authority and Dubai’s Emirates Airlines have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to increase the number of flights ... Gulf
-
Saudi Arabia to develop local tourism with new ‘Digital Tourism Strategy’Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed bin Aqeel al-Khateeb has launched the ‘Digital Tourism Strategy’ to “help enrich efforts of rebuilding the ... Gulf
-
Saudi tourism fund invests over $500 mln since last year: StatementSaudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund said on Monday it had deployed 2 billion riyals ($533 million) on tourism projects worth a total of around 6 ... Gulf
-
Open for tourism: Inside the mega hotels opening in Saudi ArabiaTravelers planning a visit to Saudi Arabia are soon to be spoilt for choice when it comes to where to stay with a raft of new mega hotels slated to ... Gulf