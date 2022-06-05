Saudi Arabia offers music classes in schools: All you need to know

Saudi Arabia will support 100 public and international schools in the Kingdom in establishing promising extracurricular programs in the music sector to promote culture and arts in education.

The timeline of the Ministry of Culture’s initiative begins with receiving submissions from interested schools between May 26 and October 19, followed by the selection process between July 4 and July 15, then announcing the schools that will receive support on August 14 (for those who applied before July 1) and on December 5 (for those who applied after July 1).

The ministry’s music culture program aims to form a general and comprehensive idea of the various artistic, theoretical and scientific aspects in the field of music, from which the recipient has knowledge of the peculiarities of this art, its language and history, and the interpretation of the rules and theoretical foundations on which it is based.

The program also addresses some musical instruments with their different styles, allowing the student to differentiate between them and clarify their peculiarities.

“Delving into this field brings us to the extent of the importance of knowing the most prominent figures of Western and local music and their role in the development of this art and the immortalization of some works, patterns and musical molds, whether Arab or Western,” according to the ministry’s documents of the program.

Another one of the ministry’s educational initiatives is called “Reflections on Saudi and international art”. It aims to promote the appreciate of art among students in the middle school and high school.

The extracurricular activities will include explaining and clarifying the various arts in Saudi Arabia and linking them to the world-famous arts.

The course will be presented in Arabic and available to all schools, whether public, private or international.

“This program presents the most important works of art and architecture from around the world and highlights painting, sculpture and other art forms as masterpieces of art. This material helps to connect the masterpieces that have passed through time with the scenes and artistic spaces in Saudi Arabia,” according to the ministry of culture.

