Dustin Johnson confirms resignation from PGA to play in Saudi-backed golf tour

American two-time major champion Dustin Johnson said on Tuesday he had resigned from the PGA Tour to compete in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational, funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) that begins this week.

“It’s hard to speak on what the consequences might be but I’ve resigned my membership of the Tour and that’s the plan for now,” Johnson told a news conference at the Centurion Club, north of London, host of the first event.

Phil Mickelson also signed on with LIV on Monday after months of speculation.

“Phil Mickelson is unequivocally one of the greatest golfers of this generation,” LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said in a news release.

“His contributions to the sport and connection to fans around the globe cannot be overstated and we are grateful to have him. He strengthens an exciting field for London where we’re proud to launch a new era for golf.”

Mickelson, 51, has not played in a tournament since competing in the Saudi International in February. His last event on the PGA Tour was the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

Fellow American Kevin Na said he had chosen to join LIV last week.

