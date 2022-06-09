Israeli PM Bennett visits Abu Dhabi, to meet UAE president

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday and will meet its president, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, an Israeli statement said.

Bennett's Abu Dhabi visit had not previously been announced.

The statement quoted Bennett as saying that he aimed to “build an additional level” in Israel-UAE ties founded two years ago.

