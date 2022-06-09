.
Israeli PM Bennett visits Abu Dhabi, to meet UAE president

The Emirati, Israeli and US flags sway in the wind at the Abu Dhabi airport at the arrival of the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE, on August 31, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday and will meet its president, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, an Israeli statement said.

Bennett's Abu Dhabi visit had not previously been announced.

The statement quoted Bennett as saying that he aimed to “build an additional level” in Israel-UAE ties founded two years ago.

