Saudi Arabia provides $30 million grant to Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund

Saudi Arabia has provided a grant worth $30 million to support the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.



The grant to the fund, which works under the umbrella of the Islamic Development Bank in coordination with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), falls within the context of the Kingdom’s humanitarian and relief efforts to brotherly and friendly nations.









It aims to help mitigate the suffering of the people of Afghanistan, limit any further deterioration of the humanitarian situation, and prevent any possible economic collapse – a collapse that could potentially impact regional and international stability and peace.



The Kingdom’s support to various humanitarian, healthcare educational, and food security projects in Afghanistan during past decades exceeded $266.5 million (1 billion SAR), according to SPA.



Tariq Ali Bakheet, the OIC’s envoy on Afghanistan, told Al Arabiya that the support provided by Saudi Arabia to Afghanistan is the largest so far to the fund.



Bakheet also said that the OIC has an office in Afghanistan, adding that the organization will work in coordination with the Islamic Development Bank through this office to implement humanitarian projects, particularly healthcare and education ones.



