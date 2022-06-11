In pictures: Birth of first Arabian Oryx to be born in Saudi Arabia in 90 years

New pictures released by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Royal Reserve have documented the birth of the first Arabian oryx to be born in the Kingdom in 90 years.

The calf was born at the reserve which is located in the Northern Borders province and is the largest natural reserve in the Middle East, covering 130,700 square kilometers.

The historic moment was shared by authorities on Twitter, who announced the “interrupted labor of the Arabian Oryx species that lasted 90 years.”

King Salman Royal Reserve witnessed the Arabian oryx give the first birth to a calf after the interrupted labor of the Arabian oryx species that lasted 90years!#KSRNR pic.twitter.com/Bma3QQpOxT — محمية الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز الملكية (@KSRNReserve) June 6, 2022

The pictures show the calf released back into the wild under the Kingdom's programs to reintroduce endangered species back into their natural habitat.

The Arabian oryx is one of Saudi Arabia's endangered species currently benefiting from preservation efforts.

In 1972, the species was declared extinct in the wild having witnessed a significant drop in numbers due to loss of habitat and poaching. The Kingdom's goal is to reintroduce endangered species into the wild in order to preserve its natural heritage and biodiversity.

As part of conservation efforts, this includes preserving the natural habitats of respective species, while designating protected areas such as King Salman Royal Reserve.

Earlier this year, the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) released 20 Arabian oryx, 50 sand gazelles and 10 Nubian ibex into their native habitat in the nature reserves of northwestern Saudi Arabia to mark World Wildlife Day.

The animals came from the King Khaled Wildlife Research Center, which operates north of Riyadh as a branch of the National Center for Wildlife. After a period of adjustment to these new environs, the animals will be released into the Sharaan reserve; designed to protect indigenous animal species and conserve biodiversity.

