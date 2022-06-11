Saudi Arabia, China defense officials discuss relations at Shangri-La Dialogue
Saudi Arabia’s assistant minister of defense for executive affairs Khaled bin Hussein al-Biyari, met with China’s Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.
The officials discussed bilateral relations in the defense and military sectors as well as topics of mutual interest.
Al-Biyari led the Kingdom’s defense ministry delegation to the Shangri-La Dialogue which kicked off in Singapore on Friday.
The Shangri-La Dialogue, which concludes on June 12, involves top-level military officials, diplomats, and weapons makers from around the globe.
It is the first time the event has been held since 2019 after it was postponed twice because of COVID-19.
In March, Saudi Arabia strengthened energy ties with China, as the oil producer Saudi Aramco agreed to build a multi-billion-dollar refining and chemicals project that will tap into the Asian country’s future demand, Bloomberg reported.
