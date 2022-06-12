Biden says a visit to Saudi Arabia would focus on more than energy

US President Joe Biden said on Saturday he has “not yet” made a decision about visiting Saudi Arabia, but a visit to the Kingdom would include an agenda that focused on more than discussing energy.

Asked what if there are commitments Washington is waiting for from Riyadh, Biden said: “The commitments from the Saudis don’t relate to anything having to do with energy. It happens to be a larger meeting taking place in Saudi Arabia.”

He added: “That’s the reason I’m going. And it has to do with national security for them — for Israelis. I have a program — anyway. It has to do with much larger issues than having to do with the energy piece.”

The White House plans to announce as early as Monday a Biden trip to Saudi Arabia, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two US officials with direct knowledge of the plans.

The WSJ report said Biden will travel to the Kingdom next month as part of a broader trip to the region that includes a stop in Israel.

Biden’s agenda currently includes a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the WSJ added.

