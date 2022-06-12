Saudi Arabia to ban working under the sun during summer months, starting June 15

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced that it will issue a ban on working under the sun between noon and 3:00 p.m. from Wednesday, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The decision will go into effect on June 15 and continue until September 15, to safeguard the health and safety of workers during the hot summer months.

The ministry called on employers to outline working hours and implement the decision to limit injuries and diseases, and to also improve the productivity of employees.

Violations of the decision can be reported through the unified customer service number 19911 or through the ministry’s application which is available on smartphones. Employees and employers can find more information on the procedures for worker health and vocational safety on the ministry’s website.

