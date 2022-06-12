Saudi Arabia to ban working under the sun during summer months, starting June 15
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced that it will issue a ban on working under the sun between noon and 3:00 p.m. from Wednesday, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The decision will go into effect on June 15 and continue until September 15, to safeguard the health and safety of workers during the hot summer months.
The ministry called on employers to outline working hours and implement the decision to limit injuries and diseases, and to also improve the productivity of employees.
Violations of the decision can be reported through the unified customer service number 19911 or through the ministry’s application which is available on smartphones. Employees and employers can find more information on the procedures for worker health and vocational safety on the ministry’s website.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia provides $10 mln to confront issues posed by anchored ‘Safer’ oil tanker
Saudi Telecom shares rise on $8 bln capital increase proposal
Saudi commerce minister visits Madinah Museum preserving Islamic heritage
-
Saudi Arabia provides $10 mln to confront issues posed by anchored ‘Safer’ oil tankerKing Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has said that Saudi Arabia will contribute $10 million to address environmental and economic ... Gulf
-
Saudi Telecom shares rise on $8 bln capital increase proposalSaudi Telecom said on Sunday its board had proposed increasing the company’s share capital by $8 billion (30 billion riyals), or 150 percent, driving ... Gulf
-
Saudi commerce minister visits Madinah Museum preserving Islamic heritageSaudi Arabia’s Minister of Commerce and Acting Minister of Media Majid al-Qasabi visited the International Exhibition and Museum of the Prophet’s ... Gulf