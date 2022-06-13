Qatar expects 34-36 million passengers through Hamad airport this year

Qatar’s civil aviation regulator said on Monday it expected Hamad International Airport, the base of Qatar Airways, to handle between 34 million and 36 million passengers this year, roughly double the number served by the airport last year.

The projection assumes the recovery in travel from the pandemic continues with nations further easing restrictions.

An estimated 3.5 million to 4.1 million passengers will arrive, depart and transit Qatar in November, while 3.6 million to 4.7 million are expected in December, the regulator also said on Twitter.

During the World Cup, which runs from mid-November to mid-December, several Middle East carriers will operate dozens of flights to and from Doha on match days, while Qatar will also use its old Doha International Airport for flights in addition to the newer Hamad International Airport.

Hamad International, which only handles international flights, served 17.7 million passengers in 2021, and 38.8 million in 2019, the year before the pandemic began.

