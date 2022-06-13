Saudi Arabia drops COVID-19 measures including indoor masks, vaccine requirement

Saudi Arabia has dropped more COVID-19 measures, including wearing masks indoors and proof of vaccination requirements for most places, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday, citing the Ministry of Interior.

However, people will still be required to wear masks in the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

Proof of vaccination in the Tawakkalna contact-tracing application is no longer needed to enter various facilities, participate in activities, attend events, or board planes or public transportation, with some exceptions.

SPA did not elaborate on which categories would still be required to show proof of either vaccination or a negative test.

Also, the vaccination timeframe for Saudi Arabian citizens who want to travel abroad has been extended.

Travelers previously had to have been inoculated against COVID-19 within three months of travel, but that timeframe has been extended to eight months.

Developing