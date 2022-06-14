Biden to discuss energy security, bilateral cooperation in Saudi Arabia: Statement

US President Joe Biden will discuss energy security and bilateral cooperation to address regional and international challenges as part of his official trip to Saudi Arabia in July, the Saudi Embassy in the US said in a statement on Tuesday.



During his planned meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, discussions will also reportedly tackle trade ties, food security and renewable energy.



The Crown Prince and Biden will also discuss cooperation on emerging technologies, economic investment, space, cybersecurity, climate and environmental initiatives in order to empower both countries to address mutual challenges “and seize the opportunities of the 21st century.”



Biden will make a two-day official visit to the Kingdom on July 15 after receiving an invitation from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz.



In addition to meeting with King Salman and the Crown Prince, the visit will also include a summit on July 16 that brings together Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leaders, Jordan’s King Abdullah, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.



The embassy also welcomed Biden’s upcoming visit which it said will strengthen historic ties between the Kingdom and the US.



“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia looks forward to welcoming President Biden and defining the next chapters of our partnership,” the embassy said in a statement, voicing the significance of this partnership, particularly in terms of fostering peace and stability, amid current global challenge.



The embassy added that Biden’s visit will strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries as they both seek to enhance “the existing areas of cooperation and lay the foundations for the future of this partnership.”



