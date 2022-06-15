Dubai ruler to gift mlns of books across thousands of schools in Arab world

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has directed the distribution of three million books across thousands of schools in the Arab world to promote reading.

The initiative follows Monday’s inauguration by of the Mohammed bin Rashid Library which aims to be a new cultural beacon in the region, state news agency WAM reported, while cultivating a culture of reading.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The mega library shaped like a bookstand cost $2.72 million (Dh1 billion) to build.

Sheikh Mohammed said: “The Mohammed bin Rashid Library seeks to deliver a quintessential Arabic message; it will have an overall impact on the entire region with a vision to enrich the cultural landscape in the Arab region and globally.”

“We have the largest reading competition in the Arab world wherein 22 million students participate, and we have the latest Arabic library built at a cost of AED1 billion with a noble mission to revive importance and reverence for books amongst our new generations.”

Sheikh Mohammed stressed that knowledge is the basis of progress, and a knowledge of books is the basis upon which other knowledge is to be built.

“Reading is the most important skill that our new generations can be armed with. The Mohammed bin Rashid Library will play a genuine role in consolidating culture and knowledge while promoting the habit of reading nationally and on the Arab level.”

The Mohammed bin Rashid Library aims to help people with various interests, especially youth, to access printed and digital books, in order to shape an Arab generation that understands the role of reading and culture in society’s development.

Across its seven floors, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library features more than 1.1 million printed and digital books in Arabic and foreign languages, over 6 million dissertations, around 73,000 music scores, 75,000 videos, approximately 13,000 articles, and more than 5,000 historical print and digital journals within an archive covering 325 years, along with about 35,000 print and digital newspapers from around the world, and nearly 500 rare collectibles.

Read more:

Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed inaugurates $270 mln mega library to foster reading

Dubai Art Season to kick off with unique activities in 2022

Louvre Abu Dhabi’s ‘Stories of Paper’ exhibit officially opens to the public