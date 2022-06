Earthquakes strike off Iranian coast, felt in the UAE

Three earthquakes struck off Iran’s southern Kish Island on Wednesday, rattling Dubai and other areas across the Arabian Gulf.

The US Geological Survey said two magnitude 4.7 temblors struck, followed by a 5.3 off the island near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Advertisement

Iran reported no immediate damage from the quakes.

Iran lies on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people. A magnitude 7 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.

Read more:

Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude shakes eastern Turkey

Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Kuwait: Ministry

Tremors from Iran earthquake felt in the UAE