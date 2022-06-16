.
Oman’s Sultan replaces oil minister in cabinet reshuffle

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said gives a speech after being sworn in before the royal family council in Muscat, Oman, January 11, 2020. (Reuters)
Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said replaced the country’s long-serving Oil Minister Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhi on Thursday with Salem al-Aufi who was appointed to the post in a cabinet reshuffle announced on state television.

Rumhi had been oil minister for over two decades. Oman is not in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries but is a member of the OPEC+ alliance of OPEC and non-OPEC nations.

Aufi, whose appointment was the most notable change in the cabinet reshuffle, was previously undersecretary at the energy and minerals ministry.

Sultan Haitham on Thursday also issued a decree establishing a higher justice council.

