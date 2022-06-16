Saudi to experience heavy thunderstorms, torrential rain: Meteorology center

A month after sandstorms engulfed large swathes of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom is bracing for another shift in weather with four days of thunderstorms and torrential rain predicted across the country.

The Kingdom’s National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) said on Wednesday that the country will experience medium to heavy thunderstorms from Thursday until next Sunday, with the regions of Jazan, Asir, al-Baha, and Mecca most likely affected, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“Active winds will continue on the coasts of [Mecca], [Medina], al-Jawf, Hail, and the eastern region extending to Riyadh," SPA tweeted.

Mecca also recorded the highest temperature on Wednesday at 45°C.

Last month residents across the Kingdom witnessed a thick grey haze descend on parts of the country following a huge sandstorm.

Parts of Saudi Arabia typically see sandstorms between March and May, with varying intensity, a phenomenon fueled by soil degradation, intense droughts, and low rainfall linked to climate change.

