Saudi Arabia welcomes verdict against Hezbollah members over Hariri assassination

Saudi Arabia welcomed the Special Tribunal for Lebanon’s verdict sentencing two Hezbollah members to life imprisonment for their role in the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.



In a statement issued by the foreign ministry, the Kingdom also called on the international community to bear its responsibilities toward Lebanon and its people “who suffer from the terrorist practices of the Iran-backed militia (Hezbollah),” and urged it to implement international resolutions which pertain to Lebanon.



It also said that in order to serve justice, the “perpetrators who deliberately killed innocent people, leading to unprecedented chaos in (Lebanon),” must be tracked and arrested.



On Thursday, appeals judges at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon Tribunal (STL) sentenced two Hezbollah members to life imprisonment for their role in the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese premier Rafik Hariri.



The men remain at large and have been tried and convicted in absentia by the UN-backed, The Hague-based tribunal which was set up in 2009 to try those responsible for the bombing that killed Hariri and 21 others in Beirut.



